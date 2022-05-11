Tractor, Combine Sales Slip for Second Straight Month, Says AEM

Tractor and combine sales declined in April for the second month in a row, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 22.3 percent in April compared to 2021, while U.S. combine sales for the month declined 5.6 percent. Total farm tractor sales are now down 13.7 percent year-to-date, while combines are down 14.5 percent.

In Canada, unit sales fell in all segments again for a 19 percent decline in total farm tractor sales, while combine sales were down as well, falling 14.1 percent. Year-to-date farm tractor unit sales are down a 7.7 percent in Canada, while harvesters are down 28 percent.

“Supply chain remains the number one difficulty our member manufacturers are facing,” Curt Blades of AEM. “At the same time, we’re comparing to record numbers from 2021, and while these numbers may look disappointing, they remain above the 5-year average.”