Tony Rumschlag Named Executive Director of Corporate Relations for Purdue’s College of Veterinary Medicine

A Purdue Veterinary Medicine graduate with extensive work experience in the animal health industry is returning to his alma mater to focus on strategic industry partnerships. Dr. Tony Rumschlag (PU DVM ’85) accepted the position of executive director of corporate relations for the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, effective March 31.

Dr. Rumschlag comes to Purdue with 35 years of experience working in the animal health industry, serving in multiple medical support and managerial roles for both pet nutrition and pharmaceutical firms. Since 2022, he has provided consulting services for animal health businesses and veterinary organizations through his own enterprise, Rumschlag Veterinary Consulting, based in Noblesville, Indiana.

“I am so pleased to have Dr. Rumschlag joining our Purdue Veterinary Medicine team, given his thorough knowledge of the veterinary medical profession and in particular, key veterinary industries, include the pet food and pharmaceutical sectors,” said Dean Bret Marsh, DVM. “He is just the right person to guide our efforts in cultivating strong partnerships with veterinary companies, finding win-win opportunities that recognize potential synergies between veterinary education and research and the strengths and needs of industry.”

In his new role, Dr. Rumschlag will serve as a key member of the College of Veterinary Medicine’s senior leadership team and work with Dean Marsh to craft and execute strategic plans that elevate industry partnerships. He also will collaborate with the university’s vice president of industry partnerships and the college’s Development Office to ensure alignment with broader institutional goals.

“I am truly excited to join the college in this new position,” Dr. Rumschlag said. “My extensive experience in the pet pharmaceutical and nutritional industry frequently involved connecting to veterinary colleges and this is a great opportunity to re-engage with my connections throughout the animal health industry, this time from the academic side.” Dr. Rumschlag added, “As a Boilermaker, Purdue always has held a special place in my heart and I am thrilled to use my experience and passion to help Purdue succeed in this new period of change. While I know there will be lots of challenges ahead, I’m excited to work on identifying and securing opportunities for research and educational support to benefit the college, the veterinary industry, animal health and the greater veterinary profession.”

Dr. Rumschlag earned both his Bachelor of Science in animal sciences and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees at Purdue in 1981 and 1985, respectively, before entering private practice. After working five years in small animal veterinary clinics in Atlanta and Duluth, Georgia, he transitioned to corporate roles, initially with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., where he started as a veterinary professional service representative and rose to the position of veterinary affairs manager. During his 11 years with Hills, he moved with his family back to Indiana.

In 2000, he accepted an opportunity to work in the veterinary pharmaceutical industry, joining Merial Limited as manager of veterinary services for the U.S. East Division, providing field technical support for veterinarians in a five state region, based out of Indiana. He later was promoted, rising to the level of director of veterinary services for the region. From there he transferred to Elanco in 2006, joining what had been a large animal-focused company as it established a new companion animal health division. Dr. Rumschlag was hired to start the Pet Health Consulting Veterinarians Team, a group which he grew and led for 15 years, after which he became part of the Elanco External Innovations Team, serving as senior advisor.

Over his career, Dr. Rumschlag has maintained strong connections and relationships across many areas of veterinary medicine, including state and national veterinary associations. His record of leadership includes serving as a board member and past president of the Indiana Veterinary Medical Association (IVMA), and eight years as a member of the Executive Committee, including four as treasurer. He also is a board member and past vice-president for the Indiana Animal Health Foundation. Known for his advocacy of the importance of veterinary nurses/technicians in the profession, Dr. Rumschlag served at the national level for six years on the American Veterinary Medical Association’s (AVMA) Committee for Veterinary Technician Education and Activities – the accrediting body for veterinary nursing/technician programs – including two years as chair. In addition, he represents Indiana veterinarians as the alternate delegate for the IVMA to the AVMA House of Delegates. He also served the American Heartworm Society as a board member and vice president.

A recognized lecturer, Dr. Rumschlag has been invited to speak at several state and national veterinary conferences, as well as conferences in Southeast Asia, and is known for his love of connecting science to solutions for conditions and diseases affecting animals. He has received multiple awards and recognition, including the Purdue University Gamma Sigma Delta Honor Society Alumni Award of Merit, and the IVMA President’s Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Volunteer of the Year.

Writer: Kevin Doerr, Purdue University Communications.