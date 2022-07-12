Tipton County’s Maddie Powell Selected to Serve on National 4-H Council Committee

Madison (Maddie) Powell, a ten-year Indiana 4-H alumna from Tipton, Indiana, is a newly elected member of the National 4-H Council’s Young Alumni Advisory Committee (YAAC).

She is one of 11 young 4-H alumni selected to ensure youth voices are heard and incorporated in decisions made by the National 4-H Council and its board of trustees.

Powell, a second-year student at Purdue University, will serve on YAAC for three years. As she looks forward to growing her leadership and communication skills, she credits her past 4-H experiences. In this role, Powell will speak with current 4-H participants and share ideas and suggestions with the National 4-H Council.

Not a stranger to 4-H leadership roles, Powell is currently an intern at the Indiana 4-H Youth Development office and was selected in the spring as one of five 4-H representatives to join students from FFA, Agriculture Future of America and MANRRS (Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, And Related Sciences) for National Ag Day Training and Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C.

“Mental wellness is a passion that I hope to shed light on during my time serving on the YAAC. 4-H has excellent wellness programs available, including ones taught by Indiana 4-H Teens as Teachers. I want to spark more conversations on the importance of youth mental wellness,” Powell said.

“Being selected to serve on YAAC and be an ambassador for the youth program that shaped me into the young adult I am today is nothing short of amazing. I would be remiss if I did not take this time to thank my 4-H mentors, including my Extension Educator and our state specialists who saw my ability to take giant leaps and make the world better every day,” Powell said.

“Maddie is among our top 4-H alumni in the state and will be a strong advocate for youth voices on the Young Alumni Advisory Council,” said Casey Mull, Purdue Extension assistant director and program leader for 4-H Youth Development. “Maddie will share the successes of Purdue Extension’s Indiana 4-H program, and I also look forward to her bringing other states’ innovative ideas to implement in our program,”

Source: Purdue University College of Agriculture