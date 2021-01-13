Time to Consider Election to the Indiana Corn Growers Association Board of Directors

Do you have strong opinions about government regulations and policies that affect Indiana farmers? Then you may want to consider running for a position on the Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA) board of directors. The ICGA board advocates for Hoosier corn farmers at the local, state and federal levels. ICGA’s governing districts match the nine Congressional districts across Indiana. This year, ICGA will have elections in districts 3, 6 and 9.

“If farmers do not participate in the process that creates new policies and regulations on Indiana agriculture, then people who don’t understand farming will make those rules,” said Christian Rosen, an ICGA board member and corn grower from Urbana, Ind. “Participation is necessary at every level of government. From county zoning boards to the state legislature to the USDA and EPA, we need to keep our eyes and ears open for proposals that may impact how we farm. I encourage anyone with a passion for these issues to join us on the ICGA board.”

Candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements:

A dues-paying member of ICGA in good standing

A producer of corn as an owner, manager or operator

A resident of the district they seek to represent

Current on their ICGA membership dues

District 3 includes the counties of Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Whitley, Huntington, Wells, Blackford, Jay, Adams, Allen, DeKalb and Steuben. Incumbent board member Sarah Delbecq, who farms near Auburn, Ind., is up for re-election.

The District 6 seat is open in this year’s election. This district includes the counties of Delaware, Randolph, Henry, Wayne, Union, Fayette, Franklin, Rush, Hancock, Shelby, Bartholomew, Decatur, Ripley, Jennings, Jefferson, Scott, Switzerland, Ohio and Dearborn.

District 9 includes Morgan, Johnson, Brown, Monroe, Lawrence, Orange, Jackson, Washington, Scott, Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Crawford counties. Incumbent board member Mike Flock, who farms near Ramsey, Ind., is up for re-election.

Election applications are due by Friday, March 5. Ballots will be mailed to ICGA members over the summer. Winners will begin a three-year term in December. To learn more about this year’s election, find a district map or download an application, visit www.incorn.org/ICGAelections