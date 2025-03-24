Tim Burke of Keystone Cooperative Named Farmer Cooperative Director of the Year

Tim Burke, board member and former board chairman of Keystone Cooperative, has recently been named the 2025 Farmer Cooperative Director of the Year by the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives (NCFC).

A third-generation farmer and lifelong resident of Carroll County, Indiana, Tim has spent decades advocating for the needs of farmers while ensuring the long-term success of farmer-owned cooperatives. As Chairman of the Board during the formation of Keystone Cooperative, Tim has played a pivotal role in driving strategic growth, fostering strong relationships with elected officials, and championing the cooperative’s mission to serve its members.

“Tim exemplifies the true spirit of cooperative leadership,” said Keystone President and CEO, Kevin Still. “His ability to address critical issues facing our industry, navigate change with integrity, and always put the best interests of our farmer-owners first has made an immeasurable impact on Keystone and the cooperative industry. His leadership and strategic planning were critical in the formation of Keystone Cooperative”

Under Tim’s leadership, Keystone has seen record-breaking patronage returns to its members, expanded advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C., and successfully navigated a strategic merger that has strengthened the cooperative’s future. His work to secure record-breaking patronage return to the Keystone farmer-owners has solidified his legacy as an influential leader in the industry.

Upon receiving the award, Tim shared his gratitude for the recognition. “I am incredibly honored to receive this award, but this is truly a reflection of the strength of our cooperative and the dedicated farmer-owners who make it all possible. The cooperative model has always been about working together for a stronger future, and I’m proud to play a role in that mission.”

The Farmer Cooperative Director of the Year Award is presented annually by NCFC to recognize a farmer-director who demonstrates exceptional leadership, commitment to cooperative principles, and service to fellow members. Tim was honored at the NCFC Annual Meeting in La Qunita, California, where industry leaders gathered to celebrate his contributions.

As part of this award, a $5,000 donation will be made on Tim’s behalf to the Purdue Scholarship Fund for the College of Agriculture.

“I would like to congratulate Tim on this well-deserved recognition of his exemplary leadership of farmer co-ops at the board level,” said Chuck Conner, president and CEO of NCFC. “This award is meant to recognize outstanding contributions to not just individual co-ops, but to the co-op community as a whole. I can think of no better winner this year than Tim.”

