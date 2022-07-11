Three At-large Candidates Vie For Two Positions on Indiana Corn Checkoff Board

Photo courtesy of the Indiana Corn Marketing Council.

Three candidates are seeking the two available at-large seats on the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) Board of Directors during this summer’s election.

Noblesville farmer Adam Sheller, along with incumbent directors Joshua Miller from Anderson and David Ring from Huntingburg are the candidates in this year’s election.

The two candidates with the most votes will win election to the board. All Hoosier corn growers are eligible to cast a ballot.

Absentee voting is open now through Aug. 5. Absentee ballots can be requested from the ICMC website at www.incorn.org/elections or by calling the ICMC office at 317-644-2791 until Aug. 3.

Farmers may vote in person at Purdue Cooperative Extension Service county offices from Aug. 8-12. All eligible Hoosier corn producers, defined as any person engaged in the business of producing and marketing corn in Indiana under the producer’s own name or the name of an entity in which the producer has ownership, may vote in the election.

The state is divided into nine districts with one director representing each of the districts and six at-large seats representing all of Indiana.

One candidate each is seeking re-election in the District 1, District 4 and District 7 races:

Natasha Cox from Fowler, Indiana is running unopposed on the District 1 ballot. The counties of Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke, Pulaski, Jasper, White, Benton and Newton are in District 1.

In District 4, Paul Hodgen from Roachdale, Indiana seeks another three-year term. District 4 includes the counties of Warren, Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Putnam, Owen, Clay, Vigo, Parke, Vermillion and Fountain.

J.R. Roesner from Ferdinand, Indiana is running unopposed in his District 7 race. The counties of Sullivan, Greene, Daviess, Martin, Knox, Dubois, Pike, Gibson, Warrick, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Posey make up District 7.

The ICMC board manages state corn checkoff investments and determines promotional, educational and research activities that can strengthen Indiana’s corn industry. The elected directors will serve three-year terms beginning Oct. 1, 2022. ICMC directors can serve three consecutive full terms or a total of nine consecutive years.

For more information, visit www.incorn.org/elections or call Hannah Vorsilak, ICMC Marketing Operations and Leadership Director, at 317-644-2791.

For details about Indiana’s corn checkoff program, visit www.incorn.org.

Source: Indiana Corn Marketing Council.