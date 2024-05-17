Thompson Releases Full Text of House Republicans’ Farm Bill

Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, who serves as Chair of the House Agriculture Committee.

On Friday, Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson (R-PA-15), Chair of the House Agriculture Committee, has released the full text of a new Farm Bill which has been identified in the U.S. House as The Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024

The following statement was issued on behalf of Thompson following the release of the Farm Bill.

“The Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024 is the product of extensive feedback from stakeholders and all Members of the House, and is responsive to the needs of farm country through the incorporation of hundreds of bipartisan policies. The release of this draft is a significant step forward in a years-long, deliberative process. The markup is one step in a greater House process, that should not be compromised by misleading arguments, false narratives, or edicts from the Senate. I look forward to engaging with colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we move to markup.”

Thompson has said that he plans to begin markup of the House bill on Thursday, May 23.

Earlier this month, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released an outline for the Senate Democrats’ version of the Farm Bill called The Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act of 2024.

Click here to read the full text of the House Republicans’ version of the Farm Bill.