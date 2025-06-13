Third Chinese National Accused of Smuggling Biological Materials into University of Michigan

A Chinese national has been accused of attempting to smuggle biological materials into the U.S. Investigators say the materials were related to roundworms and intended for studying at a University of Michigan laboratory.

This is the third such charge of a Chinese national by the U.S. federal government within the past week.

A criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Michigan says Chengxuan Han is charged with smuggling goods into the U.S. and making false statements.

“The alleged smuggling of biological materials by this Chinese national from a science and technology university in Wuhan, China, intended for use at a University of Michigan laboratory, is part of an alarming pattern that threatens our security,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon, Jr. “The American taxpayer should not be underwriting a PRC-based smuggling operation at one of our crucial public institutions.”

During an interview with the FBI, Han allegedly admitted the packages contained biological materials.

Last week, the FBI arrested two Chinese citizens accused of smuggling a fungus, Fusarium graminearum, into the U.S. that has been classified as a potential agroterrorism weapon.

