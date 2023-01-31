There’s an Answer for Farm Stress Struggles

High interest rates, supplies out of stock, uncertainty in the weather—these are just a few of the causes of stress you might face while running your business.

Angela Sorg, Health and Human Sciences Educator for Purdue Extension in DeKalb County, says we all experience stress, but some types of stress are worse than others.

“Some stress is great for us, like if my children run out into the road, I need to be stressed to alert me to go get them. But if stress interferes with our ability to live, laugh, love, and play the way that we need and/or want to, then those are some red flags.”

Some of those red flags include struggling to take care of yourself mentally, physically, or emotionally. Others include isolating yourself or negative thoughts.

Sorg says experiencing these symptoms may mean it’s time to talk to someone.

“If I have a foot problem, I’m probably going to go to a podiatrist. If I have a brain issue, I’m probably going to go to a neurologist. If I have a mental health challenge, it might be a good idea to go see a specialist in that field to help me move through.”

Sorg also has served as a counselor in rural areas for more than 20 years and says she’s aware of the stigma that surrounds seeking help for mental health challenges.

“I grew up in a rural community, and I grew up in a situation where you just don’t talk about it and if you do, you’re weak, or you’re, air quotes, ‘crazy,’ or you’re insane.”

But Sorg says that seeking assistance will not only help you, it will help your family, too. Chances are, those around you are experiencing the mental health challenge with you.

“A mind shift is, I want to help my family move to the next level, so I know that in order to help my family do that, I need to be the best version of myself.”

There are several options available for talking with someone, such as teletherapy services, where a patient can connect with a counselor through phone or computer. Financial help also may be available. Contact the Purdue Extension Farm Stress Team for assistance in finding the right option for you by visiting extension.purdue.edu/farmstress.

Click BELOW to hear Elise Koning’s news report and interview with Angela Sorg, Health and Human Sciences Educator for Purdue Extension in DeKalb County, as she discusses mental health support for Indiana farmers through the Purdue Extension Farm Stress Team.

https://hoosieragtoday.news/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ELISE-WRAP-FARM-STRESS-ANGELA-SORG-013023.mp3