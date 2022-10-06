The Weather Continues to Cooperate With Harvest

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/HAT-harvest-wx-100722-wrap.mp3

We have a frosty start to our harvest weekend, but longer-term, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin's forecast looks promising. This is the Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast.

Martin says there will be frost but there are really no other areas of concern.

“Dry weather continues through at least next Wednesday midday, and we’re definitely looking at temperatures bouncing a little bit as we move through your Sunday into the start of next week. So, the frost is only going to, I think, cause a little bit of a slowdown. I think the frost is going to be the equivalent of a heavy dew here each of the next couple of mornings. So, it’ll take till midday or early afternoon to burn off but then we can get right back to very strong harvest activity.”

We do have a cool front working through Indiana Wednesday night into Thursday.

“At this point, it does look like it has decent coverage of moisture, probably 75-80 percent coverage across the Hoosier state. However, moisture totals are relatively minor. I’m going to say anywhere from a few hundredths to a tenth or two on the low end to maybe half an inch on the top, and that half inch total is going to be downstate a little bit more rather than up north. I really think it’s gone by Thursday midday. We’re starting to dry down immediately afterwards, but another round of cold air is coming with that.”

That cold air will hold for a couple of days.

“So, Thursday afternoon and Friday, we’re starting to moderate temperatures the following Saturday, and right now it looks like we have dry weather that goes all the way through next weekend and a large chunk of the week of the 17th. Extended forecast models show very little significant moisture heading towards us. So, again, very good opportunities for harvest over the next two weeks.”

Martin's full Harvest Weather Forecast can be found at hoosieragtoday.com or in your inbox if you're subscribed to the HAT e-newsletter. It'll come each Saturday morning throughout the harvest season