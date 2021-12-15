The Punk Rock Farmer: ‘This Show is Awesome’

Thursday is the final day of the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo at Westfield’s Grand Park. Many farmers who attended the show on Tuesday decided to return on Wednesday to finish browsing around the show’s sold-out exhibitor floor and to catch a different speaker on the seminar stage.

Hoosier farmer Jonathan Lawler, better known as The Punk Rock Farmer on Facebook and other social media platforms, was one of those attending the first two days. He says this show is “awesome”, and we didn’t pay him to say it!

“As I watch the labor issues that we face, the challenges that we have in agriculture…technology is, I believe, going to be our saving grace in agriculture. Technology makes the world better, it makes our farms more efficient, it helps our bottom lines, and it’s better for the planet. I think a show like this is very important for farmers to attend.”

Check out the full HAT interview with The Punk Rock Farmer from the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo below.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/punk-rock-farmer.mp3