The Practical Use of Drones on Your Farm

A look from atop the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo taken from ag tech expert Chad Colby’s drone.

Coming up Wednesday morning at 9:30 on the seminar stage at the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo will be “The Drone Show” with ag technology expert Chad Colby. Colby will be joined by Purdue Extension and Randy Aberle from Flying Ag to discuss the latest and greatest technology in drones.

Colby says drones have been the “buzz word” for 8-10 years now, but farmers are getting tired of that. Now it’s time to learn the practical uses of drones on your farm.

Hear my full interview with Colby below for a preview of “The Drone Show” and his reaction to the new facility for this year’s Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, Grand Park in Westfield, IN.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/chad-colby-full.mp3

The livestreaming schedule for Wednesday’s Bane Welker Equipment, Farm Credit Mid-America, and AgDirect seminar stage is below:

Wednesday

The Drone Show with Chad Colby and Purdue Extension

December 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM

https://youtu.be/15qlR2B5GB8

Market Outlook Roundtable with Mike Silver & John Zanker

December 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST

https://youtu.be/0NZ3UNSz820

Keeping the Bottom Line Black with Drs. Jim Mintert, Michael Langemeier, and Nathan Thompson from Purdue

December 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST

https://youtu.be/MI6crKXWleQ

2022 Planting Weather Forecast with HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin

December 15, 2021 at 1:30 PM

https://youtu.be/mNGD_WQW_74

Grain Bin Safety and Management with Brock Bins

December 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM

https://youtu.be/pjlTktukI2c