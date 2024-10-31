The Perfect Gift: Indiana Grown’s Holiday Box Highlights Local Businesses

Indiana Grown has announced the contents of the 2024 Indiana Grown Holiday Box, the perfect gift for your friends and family this holiday season. This year’s gift box will showcase a variety of products from Indiana Grown members located across the state including coffees, sweet treats and body care items. Indiana Grown is a statewide initiative housed within the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to highlight local products and artisan goods.

“The Indiana Grown Holiday Box is a great way to support local businesses and share a taste of the Hoosier State with your loved ones during the season of giving,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Inside this box, there is certainty something for everyone.”

Each box includes:

Coffee Samplers – JavAroma Roasters – Mitchell, IN

Blueberry Lemon Granola – Perkins’ Good Earth Farm – DeMotte, IN

Snack Sticks – Pig’s Tale Charcuterie – Indianapolis, IN

Hoosier Style Popcorn – Poptique – Columbia City, IN

Honey Lotion Bar – Sweet Melissa Honey & Hive – Fishers, IN

Pretzels – Tell City Pretzels – Jasper, IN

Cinnamon Sugar Pecans – Simply Jill’s – Lebanon, IN

Spice Mixes – SPICEKICK- Carmel, IN

Travel Sized Holiday Scented Lotions – The Lotion Company – Muncie, IN

“We are honored to be highlighting these small businesses through the second annual Indiana Grown Holiday Box” said Caroline Patrick, director of Indiana Grown. “The opportunity to continue highlighting local products throughout Indiana especially during the holiday season is an honor.”

The 2024 Indiana Grown Holiday Box is limited to 390 boxes. Click here to place your order.

Learn more about Indiana Grown at indianagrown.org.