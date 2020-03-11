The Indiana State Fair Reveals 2020 Theme

Source: Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair and Pacers Sports & Entertainment are partnering up to present the fair theme for 2020, “The State that Grew the Game of Basketball.”

In 1892, the Indiana State Fair was held at the current fairgrounds. That’s also the year basketball took root in the state. According to an Indiana State Fair press release, these are both Hoosier traditions that have withstood more than 125 years of history.

The ISF released the following statement:

Hoosier farm communities have always known how to grow a good thing, including the game of basketball – it grew here as it would grow like nowhere else. From back road barnyards to small town schoolyards; from high school gyms to college field houses, from neighborhood streets to big city arenas….Indiana basketball has always raised spirits and created champions. And while the rest of the country eventually joined us in our pursuit of basketball glory, nobody does it like we do.

The ISF will take place August 7-23 in Indianapolis. Tickets can be purchased online.