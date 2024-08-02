The Indiana State Fair is Now Underway!

The Indiana State Fair sign on top of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The 167th Indiana State Fair is underway beginning Friday, Aug. 2 featuring 15 action-packed days full of summertime fun, competition, education, and entertainment. Hoosiers from all corners of the state will gather together once again to celebrate the best of Indiana agriculture—as well as enjoy the traditions of the food, animals, exhibits and rides. This year’s Indiana State Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 18 and is closed on Mondays.

This year’s theme is The Art & Nature of Fun featuring unique art displays inside the Harvest Pavilion and throughout the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center.

Also new this year is the State Fair Splash Pad MHS Family Fun Park, the State Fair Outdoor Basketball Court located just outside Gate 12, and an all-day celebration of the Beatles and their music on Saturday, Aug. 3 in honor of their historic concert at the Indiana State Fair in 1964.

