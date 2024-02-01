The Importance of the Select Genetics Hatchery in Vigo County to Indiana’s Turkey Production

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

While Indiana is ranked fourth in the U.S. for turkey production, one of the big reasons for the state’s high ranking is, in part, because of an ag company called Select Genetics that has a hatchery near Terre Haute.

“The hatchery there is one of the largest in the world. It’s going to produce around 40 to 60 million eggs per year,” according to Dr. Ben Wileman, Director of Veterinary and Avian Sciences at Select Genetics, which opened their facility in Vigo County in August 2018.

The company—which is headquartered in Willmar, Minnesota—is known for producing poults (baby turkeys) and turkey eggs.

Wileman says one of the reasons they had chosen to open a hatchery Indiana is because they have a large customer base throughout southern Indiana, which includes Farbest Farms, which is based in Dubois County.

“We can transport eggs a little more efficiently than we can to birds, and so having a hatchery right there near a significant customer base, like we do in Indiana, is a reason that we’re there,” he says.

Wileman adds that Indiana’s interstate system is another reason why Select Genetics chose the Hoosier State.

“Across Indiana, you see different logistics and trucking groups there, and so we have great access to a lot of areas in the country. When you look at the geography and where Indiana is located, you can get to a lot of places within a one-day drive of that area. That’s important for us to have as little time as possible between hatching and getting those poults to that farmer’s barn,” says Wileman.

Another thing that makes Indiana attractive for turkey production is the state’s corn and soybean production.

“With that grain and corn base, feed is the biggest input to a lot of places, and being located there in Indiana is also important for that,” he says.

Click below to hear C.J. Miller's conversation with Dr. Ben Wileman with Select Genetics as he talks more about turkey breeding and production at their facility in near Terre Haute, Indiana.