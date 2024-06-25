‘The High Ground Podcast Powered by Premier Companies’ Takes an Entertaining Look at Indiana Ag and Energy

The hosts of “The High Ground Podcast Powered by Premier Companies.” Sal Sama (at left), Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and Ryan Priest (at right), Chief Operating Officer of Premier Companies, take an informative and entertaining look at Indiana agriculture and energy sectors. Photo courtesy of Premier Companies.

We hope you enjoy listening to the many podcasts available through the Hoosier Ag Today Podcast Network to help keep you informed of the latest news in Indiana Agriculture. One such podcast that is both informative and entertaining is The High Ground Podcast—Powered by Premier Companies.

“We’ve had a lot of esteemed guests on—and sometimes it’s just us talking, which is not that esteemed, but people still seem to enjoy it,” says Ryan Priest jokingly.

Ryan Priest, COO of Premier Companies and co-host of “The High Ground Podcast Powered by Premier Companies.” Photo by C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Priest is the Chief Operating Officer of Premier Companies based in Seymour. He is also one of the co-hosts of the podcast along with Sal Sama, Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Premier Companies.

Since starting their podcast more than two-and-a-half years ago, they’re now approaching 150 episodes.

“It has gotten a lot of traction and I think that’s attributed to our guests and the format,” says Priest. “We tend to have a lot of fun with it. We certainly pride ourselves on being positive advocates for agriculture and energy—as well as supporting Indiana agriculture. We’ve got a good format, and the information seems to be well received.”

Among Indiana’s ag leaders who have been the featured guests on The High Ground Podcast—Powered by Premier Companies include:

Don Lamb, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture

Bruce Kettler, President and CEO of the Agribusiness Council of Indiana

Courtney Kingery, the CEO of Indiana Soybean Alliance, Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Corn Growers Association.

Mitch Frazier, President and CEO of AgriNovus Indiana

“The value that they provide to our listeners and those that surround Indiana agriculture is invaluable,” he says. “Certainly, those episodes have covered a plethora of topics. We’ve discussed the Farm Bill with ag leaders—all the way down to our more regular guests who come from internally here at Premier Ag & Energy and talk about the agronomic effects of pests, weeds, the weather or whatever might be affecting the crops.”

In addition to talking about policies and news impacting Indiana agriculture, Ryan and Sal also ask each guest ‘The Question of the Day’ which may not even involve agriculture. You may find them asking their guests about their favorite music, movies, and TV shows.

“We get a lot of response from ‘The Question of the Day’, which people tell us is the funniest thing or that it gives them such a human perspective of the people we’re talking to. I hope it’s not so popular that we should move it to the end of the podcast so they listen to the rest of it,” says Priest with a laugh.

You can find The High Ground Podcast—Powered by Premier Companies at PremierAg.com. It’s also part of the Hoosier Ag Today Podcast Network at HoosierAgToday.com.