The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Using Cover Crops on Specialty Crops

Cover crops work hard to protect the soil and keep the ecosystem going. While some might think of them being used in big row crop fields, cover crops can also be used in specialty crop production.

Cover crop selection is as diverse as specialty crops, and it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. Kevin Allison of the Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District in Indianapolis and farmer Dan Perkins of Perkins Good Earth Farm in De Motte, Ind. talk about the types of cover crops to plant, getting the crops established, and planning your rotation.