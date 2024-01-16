The HAT Soil Health Podcast- The Past, Present, and Future of the National No-Tillage Conference

This episode was recorded at the 32nd Annual National No-Tillage Conference. Our first guest, Mike Lessiter, is President of Lessiter Media, which publishes No-Till Farmer. He talks about the history of the conference, what it’s grown to today, and his thoughts on the future of no-till and the conference. Our second guest, Hans Kok, is an independent conservation consultant. He talks about his time at 25 of the 32 conferences, which have been held in January since 1993.

