The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Stories from Farm Families, Part Two

In Part Two of “Stories from Farm Families,” recorded live in Vincennes, we visit two southwestern Indiana families who use regenerative agriculture practices on their farms. Vanderburgh County farmers Pat Bittner and his father John Bittner are joined by Gibson County farmers Aaron Krueger and his grandpa Ronald Krueger.

The four farmers share their insight and wisdom as they discuss challenges they faced in implementing their current farming practices and the solutions they found to overcome those challenges.

The HAT Soil Health Podcast is brought to you by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative. You can learn more and see a calendar of events at ccsin.org.