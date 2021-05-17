The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Spring Management of Cover Crops on Vegetable Farms

Spring management of cover crops is important on vegetable farms. Fall-planted crops that did not winter kill will likely need to be terminated. Residue from those as well as from crops that did winter kill must be managed in some way so that good establishment can be achieved for the vegetable crop, whether it is direct-seeded or transplanted.

We discuss this with Dan Perkins from Perkins Good Earth Farm in Demotte, IN and Stephen Myers, Assist. Professor and Weed Management Extension Specialist, Dept. of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, Purdue University on this HAT Soil Health Podcast.