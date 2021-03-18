The HAT Soil Health Podcast- So, You Want Me to Change How I Farm?

In this edition of the HAT Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, Hamilton and Tipton County farmer Rodney Rulon and Indiana NRCS State Conservationist Jerry Raynor join Eric Pfeiffer to discuss how the conversation should go between conservation staff, landowners, or even ag retailers and the farmer when they’re discussing conservation practices.

Rulon also touches on how the conservation practices he employs are profitable. And what happens if/when things go sideways and you’re out NRCS compliance on a program? Raynor discusses what you should do.

In the podcast, we reference a webinar that Rulon conducted. You can find a link to that here.