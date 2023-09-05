The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Saving Time and Money at Harvest

On this episode of the HAT Soil Health Podcast, we talk about saving time and money on your farm by leaving the right amount of crop residue at harvest. Ray McCormick, a farmer in southwestern Indiana, and Phil Needham, of Needham Ag Technologies, join us to discuss the opportunity to seed cover crops with a combine. We even dive into the equipment settings you’ll need to succeed.

The HAT Soil Health Podcast is brought to you by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative. You can learn more about their efforts and see a schedule of events at ccsin.org.