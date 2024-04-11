The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Research at Purdue’s Ag Centers

On this episode of the HAT Soil Health Podcast, we discuss the Purdue Agricultural Centers that are located around the state and how their research projects are providing valuable resources for Indiana farmers.

Our guests are Joel Wahlman, Superintendent of the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center and Christian Krupke, Professor of Entomology at Purdue.

This episode of the HAT Soil Health Podcast is brought to you by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative. You can learn more about their efforts and see a schedule of events at ccsin.org.