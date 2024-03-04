The HAT Soil Health Podcast: Remembering Fred Woods, Indiana Conservation Leader

“You can work really hard all day long and enjoy every minute of it.”

That is part of the legacy of Fred Woods, a leader in Indiana conservation. He mentored hundreds of conservation professionals as he worked for the Soil Conservation Service in Martin County. After he retired, he continued to serve the community by planting trees.

On this episode, Barry Fisher, independent soil health consultant, and Chris Lee, with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, share memories of Fred Woods, a man who heard Hugh Hammond Bennett speak on his North Carolina farm, then went on to influence conservation in Indiana.

