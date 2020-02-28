The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Purdue Research on Voles and Cover Crops

Megan Zagorski (left) and Abby Prieur (right) talk about their research on the HAT Soil Health Podcast.

The HAT Soil Health Podcast, presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, originates this month from Purdue University’s Pfendler Hall of Agriculture. Eric Pfeiffer is joined by two Purdue students who just completed their master’s defense of research conducted to help conservation practices.

Abby Prieur speaks about her research regarding voles and what kinds of cover crops they like and like to avoid. Megan Zagorski did research on predators and how they can help eliminate voles.

Tune in by clicking the play button above!