The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Pollinator Strips

https://www.hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/HAT-Soil-Health-Pod-May-20.mp3

On this edition of The Hat Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, HAT’s Eric Pfeiffer speaks with Williamsport, IN farmer and 2019 American Soybean Association Conservation Legacy Award winner Rick Clark about the pollinator strips on his farm and the beneficial insects they attract.

Also, Dr. Christian Krupke, Purdue University Professor of Entomology, talks about those beneficial insects and ways to track what insects you have in your fields.

Clark also discusses the species mix he uses in those pollinator strips in the podcast, something he calls “Pollinator Palooza”. Here it is for quick reference:

2# Balansa Fixation clover

2# Berseem Frosty clover

3# Buckwheat

1# Chick Pea

1# Common Vetch

1# Flax

1# Crimson Clover

1# Phacelia

2# Rapeseed

2# Sunflower

1# 4010 Peas

2# Sunn Hemp

1# Radish

1# Lentil

2# Yellow Mustard

2# Sweet Clover

5# Haywire Oats

TOTAL 30 pounds / acre