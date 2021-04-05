The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Planter Modifications for No-Till and Cover Crops

On this edition of the HAT Soil Health Podcast, Barry Fisher, a recent retiree after 39 years with USDA NRCS, and AJ Adkins with NTM Ag Equipment join Eric Pfeiffer to discuss final planter modifications for no-till and cover crops.

Whether you’ve hit the field already or not, Fisher and Adkins both say there are modifications that might need to be made. Tune in to learn what you should be looking for.