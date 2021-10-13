The HAT Soil Health Podcast- No-Till and Cover Crops in the River Bottoms

Everyone knows that you can’t no-till and use cover crops in the river bottoms, right? Wrong. Ray McCormick farms over 1,000 acres of river bottoms near Vincennes and is featured on the latest HAT Soil Health Podcast. McCormick is joined by Lisa Holscher, Director of the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, and host Eric Pfeiffer to discuss his approach to soil health.

McCormick also discusses how he seeds cover crops directly from the combine during harvest, which saves him time and money! Hear more in the podcast below: