The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Lyles Station & Legacy Taste of the Garden

To understand more fully how healthy soil affects our everyday lives, we can take a look at the results of connecting people to nutritious (and delicious!) food. Denise and John Jamerson do just that. From growing produce in Gibson County to delivering workshops in Fort Wayne, the Jamersons provide educational experiences on producing food, cooking delicious meals, and much more.

Hear from the Jamersons on Lyles Station, Legacy Taste of the Garden, and the Black Loam Conference, and find out why they’re known as the “people with the watermelons from down south.” That’s all on this episode of the Soil Health Podcast, hosted by Hoosier Ag Today and brought to you by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative.