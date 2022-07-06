The HAT Soil Health Podcast- INfield Advantage, Climate Smart Farming, and CCSI Field Days
Join conservation agronomists Hans Schmitz and Joe Rorick as they discuss the INfield Advantage Program, climate smart farming, and other educational soil health events on the HAT Soil Health Podcast!
This podcast is presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative. Visit them online at ccsin.org! Tune in to the podcast below:
