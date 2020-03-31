The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Indiana Couple Honored by American Soybean Association
On this month’s HAT Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, HAT’s Andy Eubank speaks with Mike and Susan Brocksmith about winning the Northeast Region Conservation Legacy Award at Commodity Classic in late February.
Also, Eric Pfeiffer speaks with CCSI Director Lisa Holscher about COVID-19 and what farmers can do to help themselves and the folks that support them.
