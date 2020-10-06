The HAT Soil Health Podcast- How Soil Health has Changed Over the Decades

Carroll, Ohio farmer David Brandt. Photo credit: USDA

In the latest HAT Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, CCSI Director Lisa Holscher chats with Ohio farmer David Brandt. Holscher refers to Brandt as one of the godfathers of soil health. They discuss how conservation has changed over the years and how Brandt has diversified his farming operation to remain sustainable.

Tune in to the podcast below: