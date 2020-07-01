The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Harvesting Cover Crops for Forage
On this edition of the HAT Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, Purdue Extension Forage Specialist Dr. Keith Johnson and Forage Agronomist Greg Downing with Cisco Seed discuss harvesting cover crops for forage.
Tune in to the podcast below!
Podcast (wirepodcastshat-rss): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android |
Previous articleSome Bullish Corn and Soybean News from USDA
Next articleDairy Bar to Serve Up Fair Favorites During 4-H Livestock Competitions