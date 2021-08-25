The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Featuring River-Friendly Farmer Award Winner Pat Bittner

On this edition of the HAT Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, Eric Pfeiffer sits down with Vanderburgh County’s Pat Bittner to discuss how he adopted soil health practices on his dad’s farm. Bittner is a recent recipient of the River-Friendly Farmer award given annually at the Indiana State Fair.

Bittner is an IT professional by day and a regenerative ag farmer by night. We discuss his plans for the future and some of the things he’s trying on his farm to maximize the use of his cover crops.

Tune in below!