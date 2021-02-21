The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Cover Crops and Tomatoes
Tomatoes for processing are a significant part of Indiana’s vegetable acreage. They are typically grown in rotation with field corn, seed corn, and soybeans. What goes into the decision to use cover crops and how do they fit in to the rotation? We answer that question with tomato farmer James Rice from Wanatah, IN and Curt Utterback, Senior Agriculture Coordinator for Red Gold, on this HAT Soil Health Podcast.
