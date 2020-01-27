The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Conservation Leaders at the IASWCD Annual Meeting

This month’s HAT Soil Health Podcast comes from the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Annual Meeting that was in downtown Indianapolis on January 13. In this podcast, Eric Pfeiffer speaks with USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Matt Lohr, former Indiana state conservationist Jane Hardisty, IASWCD Asst. Region Director Andy Ambriole from Huntington County, and Cass County supervisor Cameron Mills.

The HAT Soil Health Podcast is presented each month by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative. You can learn more about their efforts and see a calendar of conservation events by visiting ccsin.org.