The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Bio Strip-till

Bio strip-till: what is it, and how can it help your operation? Our guests answer those questions on this episode of the HAT Soil Health Podcast. Joining us are Barry Fisher, a farmer and soil health specialist, and John Pike, a farmer and research agronomist who specializes in cover crop systems and nutrient management. They discuss how the practice can optimize the nutrient cycle with precision planting, the benefits and challenges of bio strip-till, the equipment you can use to get started, and more.

The HAT Soil Health Podcast is brought to you by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative. You can learn more about their efforts and see a schedule of events at ccsin.org.

Hear the full episode in the podcast player below.