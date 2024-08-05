The Glass Barn: Teaching Kids and Adults the Value of Indiana’s Soybeans

The Indiana Soybean Alliance’s Glass Barn, which is located on the north side of the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

On your next visit to the Indiana State Fair, make sure the Indiana Soybean Alliance‘s Glass Barn on the northside of the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center is on your list.

Unveiled by Indiana’s soybean farmers during the 2013 Indiana State Fair, the Glass Barn is the premier destination for educating Hoosiers about Indiana’s soybean farms–as well as Indiana’s soybean farmers.

The Glass Barn program is funded through Indiana’s soybean checkoff.

Using engaging displays, games and programs, it allows visitors during the Indiana State Fair to learn about farming, farmers’ connections with the land and the technology they use to work it.

Among the educational tools you’ll find inside the Indiana Soybean Alliance’s Glass Barn:

Combine Simulator

Climb aboard a life-sized combine harvester and virtually harvest soybeans in our Glass Barn Combine Simulator!

Soy you think you can farm?

The video game, “Soy You Think You Can Farm,” teaches visitors about agriculture from planting to harvest.

Photo Booths

Get a fantastic snapshot with an awesome backdrop to cherish forever.

Live Farmer Chats

Farmer chats will take place each day during the State Fair at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Come talk with real farmers, ask them questions and win! A $25 grocery gift card and Dairy Bar milkshake coupons will be awarded at each chat!

The Glass Barn is open every day throughout the Indiana State Fair from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Indiana State Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 18 and is closed on Mondays.

Click below to hear Kevin Cox, Chair of the Indiana Soybean Alliance, as he chats with Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller about the educational opportunities that your kids and grandkids can find inside the Glass Barn during the Indiana State Fair!