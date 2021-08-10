The FFA Pavilion a Fun, Free Attraction at the Indiana State Fair

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ffa-pavilion-wrap.mp3

The Indiana State Fair resumes Wednesday after taking a couple of days off to refresh the fairgrounds. If you’re looking for something fun for the whole family (and free!), check out the putt-putt golf course at the FFA Pavilion.

While you’re shooting for that hole-in-one, you’ll also learn a lot about Indiana agriculture with the signs they have up at each hole.

“Our idea was to share fun facts about Indiana agriculture from all over Indiana,” says Abby Stuckwisch, Indiana FFA Southern Region Vice President. “So, it covers different facts about agriculture like the top hog producing county or the second largest egg producer in the country is found in District 11. We have lots of different fast facts about Indiana agriculture specifically, which is really fun to share here at our Indiana State Fair.”

And there’s more than just putt-putt.

“We cover farm to fork and teach kids where their food comes from and how it makes its way to the table. We have our ‘Conservation Station’, learning all about conservation and taking care of our land. We have ‘Beakers in the Barnyard’ which is all about agriscience and introducing science into agriculture. The ‘Tech of Mech’ which covers just about everything ag mechanics, and then a couple different playgrounds and just fun areas for kids to hang out.”

Stuckwisch says she’s excited to get the opportunity to educate the public about agriculture.

“There’s so much to be done as far as educating our public on agriculture and bridging that gap between consumers and producers. So, I’m just excited to help educate, especially kids as they go through the program and parents as well, to just make sure that they understand agriculture and what it does here in Indiana.”

While you’re there, check out the Country Market. Funds raised through the market are used for Indiana FFA scholarships and leadership development programs.