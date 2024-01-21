The Fertilizer Institute Opens Nominations for the 2024 4R Advocate Program

Indiana farmer Randy Bales (left), who manages Fairholme Ag and farms in Henry and Rush counties, shares the 2023 4R Advocate Award with Eric Steigerwalt (right) from Co-Alliance. Both were recognized during Commodity Classic in Orlando in March 2023. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) has announced the opening of nominations for the 2024 4R Advocates. These distinguished farmers and retailers will be recognized for their commitment to implementing advanced fertilizer best management practices that incorporate the principles of 4R Nutrient Stewardship while demonstrating remarkable economic and environmental benefits.

Last year, the 4R Advocate Award was shared by Indiana farmer Randy Bales, who farms in Henry and Rush counties and manages Fairholme Ag near Lewisville, and Eric Steigerwalt, YieldPro Specialist with Co-Alliance. They were both recognized for their partnership to put fertilizer management practices into place that are cost efficient, increase sustainability, and improve environmental outcomes at Fairholme Ag’s fields.

Bales and Steigerwalt had worked together to ensure the 1,770 acres of corn, cover crops, wheat and oats under continuous no-till at Fairholme Ag improve yields and maximize nutrient use year-over-year.

Since 2012, the 4R Advocate program has recognized and celebrated the accomplishments of farmers and retailers collectively farming nearly 300,000 acres across a range of cropping systems in 25 states. 4R Advocates actively engage in TFI’s outreach efforts to promote responsible fertilizer management practices throughout the year. They do so by hosting farm field days, participating in conference panels, and sharing their insights and experiences with fellow farmers, thereby advancing the adoption of 4R principles within the farming community.

“Embracing the principles of 4R Nutrient Stewardship isn’t just a commitment for the fertilizer industry; it’s a meaningful step towards helping countless American farmers enhance both their profitability and the health of the land,” said TFI President and CEO Corey Rosenbusch. “We take pride in the dedication of our industry’s retailers, who work hand-in-hand with farmers to put these practices into action in the field.”

“Now in its 13th year, the 4R Advocate program continues to highlight in-field successes achieved through applying 4R practices based on the principles of the right source, rate, time, and fertilizer placement,” continued Rosenbusch. “The 4R Nutrient Stewardship framework provides a comprehensive roadmap for achieving on-farm goals, including increased production and profitability, enhanced environmental protection, and improved sustainability. We believe that 4R Advocates pave the way for a more resilient and environmentally responsible future in agriculture.”

To learn more about the 2024 4R Advocate program and submit nominations, please visit the 4R Advocate Nomination page on the TFI website, or contact TFI Director of Retail & Field Sustainability Peyton Harper.

