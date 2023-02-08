The Farmers’ Market Featuring Indiana Grown Products Opens Restaurant and Shop at Indy Airport

The next time you fly in or out of the airport in Indianapolis, you might want to check out the newest restaurant and retail shop featuring Hoosier home-grown food and products.

“It gives those people that connection to the farm,” says Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, talking about the new Farmers’ Market restaurant and retail shop in Concourse B at the Indianapolis International Airport. The new restaurant and shop serve up foods and products entirely grown, produced and packaged by more than 60 Indiana Grown members from across the state.

“We’re excited about being that front door for Indiana people spend time in the airport waiting between flights and waiting for their loved ones to get off of a flight, and now they get to go and sample and support our agricultural products,” says Crouch.

The new Farmers’ Market at the Indianapolis International Airport will showcase the Indiana State Department of Agricultures’ Indiana Grown initiative, which promotes more than 1,800 Hoosier farms, growers and producers.

“It’s an opportunity for our entrepreneurs to be able to have markets for their products—but, in addition to that, it gives consumers assurance and confidence that what they are purchasing and what they are consuming is good because it’s from Indiana so they have an opportunity to support small business agriculture business in Indiana and we think it’s a win-win,” says Crouch.

If you are the owner of a small ag business or farm that grows, raises, processes and packages products here in Indiana, Crouch is encouraging you to become an Indiana Grown member.

“It doesn’t cost you a dime to be a member,” according to Crouch. “What we do through the Indiana State Department of Agriculture is we promote and market your business, we give you Indiana Grown labels for your products, we give you signage, and we’re able to promote you online so that you can grow your business.”

The new Farmers’ Market restaurant and retail shop featuring Indiana Grown products is a partnership between the Indianapolis International Airport, SSP America, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and the Indiana Grown initiative.

Photo above: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch (center with scissors) participates in the ribbon cutting ceremonies of The Farmers’ Market restaurant and retail shop at Concourse B of the Indianapolis International Airport. Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

Click BELOW to hear C.J. Miller’s news report and interview with Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch about the grand opening of The Farmers’ Market restaurant and shop at the Indianapolis International Airport exclusively featuring Indiana Grown products.

