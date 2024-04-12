The Andersons, Inc. Announces New Distribution Center In Delphi

A photo rendering of the new distribution facility planned for The Andersons, Inc. in Delphi. Photo courtesy of the Carroll County Economic Development Corporation.

The Andersons, Inc. has announced it is establishing a new distribution center in Delphi.

The new distribution center will be in the Hoosier Heartland Industrial Park. It will replace a nearby facility and is strategically located near the company’s manufacturing operations.

The facility will be on a long-term lease and is expected to be operational by the end of the year to support the company’s industry-leading cob and paper-based products to the lab, pet, and industrial markets.

“We are pleased to be able to partner with Carroll County, Indiana, to bring this new distribution center to the Hoosier Heartland Industrial Park,” said Kelly Bodway, vice president and general manager of contract and carrier manufacturing for The Andersons. “The facility’s central location will enable us to effectively support our customers and offers the opportunity to continue to grow our business.”

“The Andersons bringing this facility to Carroll County is a testament to the appeal of the Hoosier Heartland Industrial Park as a prime location for businesses looking to thrive,” said Jacob Adams, executive director of the

Carroll County Economic Development Corporation. “We believe that our continued investments into housing, broadband, and infrastructure are the catalysts for growth in our community.”

Source: Carroll County Economic Development Corporation