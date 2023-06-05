The Advantages of Using BioPath® from Mosaic Biosciences This Growing Season

It’s all about boosting the return on your fertilizer investment and getting greater yield potential. That’s why you may want to consider using BioPath® this growing season.

We research this for a number of years and we have lots of things in the pipeline behind it,” says Matt Sowder, Director of Global Agronomy with Mosaic Biosciences. He says BioPath® is a biological fertilizer complement that supports the natural biology that plants rely on as they grow throughout the season.

“Bacteria has always been associated with the roots of plants in nature. When those are associated in the right way or there’s the right species associated, those bacteria can help plants maximize their growth potential,” according to Sowder.

“The addition of the correct biological helps to maximize those natural behaviors that already exist and it’s one way that we can increase crop growth and development. It also makes sure the crops have the nutrition that they need not just at the start of the season but all season long,” says Sowder.

He says that BioPath® provides a balanced approach to crop nutrition.

“Applying BioPath® can help improve the nutrient uptake and the plant vigor of your crops,” says Sowder. “BioPath® is a liquid biological that is designed to make nutrients in the soil more available to the crop so those plants then can have a maximum nutrient use efficiency by taking up more of the nutrients from the soil.”

Sowder says that BioPath® also provides an outstanding return on investment.

“For the cost of about one bushel of corn per acre, you can include an effective biological designed to increase your fertilizer efficiency,” says Sowder. “Adding BioPath® has proven to return 3.6 bushels—it’s a little over a three-to-one return on investment for customers.”

He adds that BioPath® is easy to use and easy to handle.

“It’s an easy water-based liquid formulation. We see this is a very effective component in a side-dress or top-dress situation. Going out with a UAN fertilizer at either a V6 in corn or top dress in wheat is a very reasonable application,” says Sowder.

