The Advantages of AgriGold’s Field GX™ Family of Corn Hybrids

When it comes to your corn seed purchase for next year’s growing season, you may want to consider AgriGold, which is based here in Indiana.

AgriGold has a unique set-up called their Field GX™ system, which is six different genetic families of corn hybrids. Kirsten Garriott, the National Agronomy Lead with AgriGold, describes their Field GX™ system.

“It allows farmers to get to know their products better and manage them more effectively because Field GX™ hybrids are based on their performance under different types of management and different environmental conditions,” says Garriott.

“Growers who are familiar with a certain hybrid from Field GX™ Family A—the will also be familiar with other Family A’s, how to manage those products, and what to expect out of performance because they have some familiarity with those products already. So, it’s a way that we talk about genetic relatedness, but it’s also about how we help our growers manage their crop more effectively,” she says

Garriott adds that AgriGold’s Field GX™ family of hybrids sets them apart from other seed companies and their corn hybrids.

“We are a seed-focused, seed-only type of company, so we’re really passionate about getting deep down into the nuance of some of these products,” says Garriott. “By using the Field GX™ language, we can fine tune our approach on the farm to really manage each hybrid to its peak performance and that environment under those conditions that it wants to be managed on, so we believe it’s a way that we truly do get more ‘bang for the buck’ as far as what farmers are already buying with their seed decision.

