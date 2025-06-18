Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil Increase US Access to Markets

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced American agricultural producers will have greater market access to Thailand and Vietnam and maintain access to Brazil. USDA says the Trump Administration continues to break down non-tariff barriers and defend current market access, and these latest actions are some of many wins ahead for American producers.

U.S. dairy producers will have maintained access to Brazil markets, citrus and apple growers will be able to sell more products to Thailand, and stone fruit growers will face lower non-tariff trade barriers in Vietnam as a result of the action taken by USDA.

“American farmers and ranchers grow the safest, most abundant food supply in the world. Expanded access to Brazil, Thailand, and Vietnam will result in millions in added trade for the U.S. As we continue to bring America into a new golden age of prosperity, the best is yet to come for our farmers and ranchers,” said Secretary Rollins.