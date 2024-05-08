Texas Wildfire Loss Estimated at $123 Million

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economists project the Panhandle wildfires caused $123 million in preliminary agricultural losses, making it the costliest on record. The wildfires began on February 26 and burned 1.2 million acres, making it the largest wildfire in Texas history.

“The recovery process will be ongoing, and we’ll continue to provide support,” says Rick Avery, AgriLife Extension Director.

The losses include more than 12,000 dead cattle, lost grazing values, and fence repair costs, according to economists. The initial loss estimates span from February through mid-March.

Other estimates include $68.7 million lost in ranch infrastructure, fences, barns, corrals, well pump motors, windmills, and stocks of hay or feed. They estimate $26 million lost in long-term grazing in fire-damaged pastures and range and short-term emergency feeding costs.

Producers lost an estimated $27 million worth of cattle, which includes both cattle and estimated losses of this season’s calf crop.

Donations are still being accepted by Texas Farm Bureau to help impacted farmers and ranchers.