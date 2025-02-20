Ted McKinney Talks Trump, Tariffs, and Trade

You’ve been hearing a lot lately about “The Three T’s”: Trump, Tariffs, and Trade! One of Indiana’s ag leaders who knows a great deal about all three is Ted McKinney.

The Tipton County native is the CEO of NASDA—the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. He previously served as USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs during President Trump’s first term in the White House.

“There is so much yet to be revealed and determined in the current decisions that we’re going to have to give the president some time and we’re going to be patient to see how it goes,” says McKinney.

He says the main wild card is the U.S. trade and diplomatic situation with both Mexico and Canada.

“I think [the ag community] has communicated very clearly to the President—and now to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins—that these are our best trading partners,” says McKinney. “There is a flow back-and-forth sometimes several times on our agricultural goods. So, tariffs can hurt if they’re applied too broadly and too permanently. I’m of the view that we wait and see what happens because I think he knows the great relationship we have there.”

McKinney says that Trump’s trade tactics are all in the name of leveling the playing field to push for “Fair Trade”.

“I think most of [the ag community] would be glad that he’s looking broadly across the world to find fairness in trade, so maybe we can get Mexico and Canada behind us, and then look to China or Europe, where there is absolutely unequivocally unfair trade. I would just encourage patience across the board until we see what becomes clear.”

