‘Taste of Shelby County Agriculture’ Event Set for March 6 at Horseshoe Racing & Casino in Shelbyville

It’s a celebration of Indiana’s farm community.

The “Taste of Shelby County Agriculture” event, presented by Shelby County Ag Promotion, is set for Wednesday, March 6 at Horseshoe Racing and Casino in Shelbyville. The social hour will start at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner begins at 7 p.m.

This year’s event will feature an “Indiana Agriculture All-Star Panel” moderated by Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller, as they discuss Indiana ag policy, planting, pricing, and topics impacting farmers and ag businesses. The audience will also have the opportunity to ask the panelists questions during the event.

The panelists include:

Bruce Kettler, President & CEO of the Agribusiness Council of Indiana

Courtney Kingery, CEO of the Indiana Soybean Alliance, Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Corn Growers Association

Kendell Culp, Vice President of Indiana Farm Bureau and State Representative (District 16)

Don Lamb, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture

Dr. Michael Langemeier, Purdue University Professor of Agricultural Economics and Associate Director of the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture

Mike Silver, Manager and Commodity Market Analyst with Kokomo Grain

In addition, scholarships will be awarded during the event to local students, and one member of the ag community will receive the “Lifetime Achievement Award”.

“It’s important that we raise the aware of agriculture and the impact that our producers and ag leaders have here in our community,” says Scott Gabbard, County Extension Director and Ag Educator with Purdue Extension-Shelby County. According to USDA’s latest Census of Agriculture, Indiana remains a top agricultural state, with the state’s agricultural products valued at over $18 billion.

The proceeds from the event will be used by Shelby County Ag Promotion to fund and coordinate community activities and programs—including the renewable scholarships that are awarded during the banquet, as well as support for local FFA chapters.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are still available for this year’s event. For more information, call the Purdue Extension—Shelby County Office at 317-392-6460—or CLICK HERE: http://tinyurl.com/scapc.