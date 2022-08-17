‘Taste From Indiana Farms’ Returns to Indiana State Fair

Left to right: Marlene Fudge of New Salem in Rush County, Marti Mullis of Rushville in Rush County and Isabella Chism of Galveston in Howard County, pose with some of the products and food items highlighted during the “Taste from Indiana Farms” event, presented by the Indiana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, inside the Indiana Arts Building at the Indiana State Fair. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

It’s your chance to sample free food and drink items that contain ingredients produced by Indiana’s farmers, and it’s going on for the next few days at the Indiana State Fair.

“It’s a fabulous event connecting farmers with our consumers,” says Isabella Chism, who is 2nd vice president of Indiana Farm Bureau, as well as the chair of their Women’s Leadership Committee.

They’re hosting their “Taste from Indiana Farms” event running through Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Indiana Arts Building at the Indiana State Fair.

What should you and your family check it out?

“For one, it is free snacks for you to try; plus, you get to learn a little bit more about where your food comes actually from,” says Isabella.

What are some of the Hoosier homegrown items being featured?

“This year, we’re highlighting honey, and we have honey candy. We have a lot of beekeepers in Indiana. They may be smaller than what some people expect for us to be highlighting, but they’re a valuable part to Indiana agriculture,” according to Isabella.

“We also have corn, soy, beef, pork and poultry. Who doesn’t love a good Slim Jim? That includes all of those meats,” says Isabella.

In addition, the event is also serving up cheese sticks to spotlight American Dairy Association Indiana and the more than 800 dairy farms and over 174,000 dairy cows across the Hoosier state.

Lynn Monroe from Terre Haute in Vigo County poses with some of the food items highlighted during the “Taste from Indiana Farms” event, presented by the Indiana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, inside the Indiana Arts Building at the Indiana State Fair. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Also, while you’re at The Taste From Indiana Farms, grab some popcorn and learn more about it’s impact on Indiana’s ag economy.

“[Indiana is] number two in raising popcorn in the United States, and it is now our state snack officially now,” Isabella says, who adds that one of the goals of the event is to also to share that Hoosier farmers are responsible for raising ingredients that go into a lot of everyday food items found on the grocery shelves, including Pringles, Cracker Jack and Crunch and Munch.

The event, which has been held now for nearly 30 years, is a big event for the Indiana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.

“We want Hoosiers to understand who we are, who the farmers in their state are, what they do, and that we are all in this together.”

Click BELOW to hear Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller’s news interview with Isabella Chism, 2nd vice president of Indiana Farm Bureau, as well as the chair of their Women’s Leadership Committee, as she discusses the “Taste from Indiana Farms” event at the Indiana State Fair.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/CJ-WRAP-MIXDOWN-TASTE-FROM-INDIANA-FARMS-081722.mp3Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.